Father of young man manhandled by soldiers pleads with army to drop case

By Tabora Bojang

At least four soldiers posted at the Petroleum House in Brusubi have been withdrawn after allegedly engaging in brawl with a young man believed to be a son of a senior security officer.

According to army sources, the brawl started when the young man alighted from a commercial vehicle which stopped in a restricted parking area.

Our source added that the soldiers, led by one Sergeant Touray confronted the driver and a physical confrontation ensued between the soldiers and the young man.

The commotion degenerated to a point when the military police from the 1st Infantry Battalion in Yundum were summoned. The MPs later took away the soldiers to the Yundum Barracks after reportedly learning that they may have used inappropriate force on the civilian.

But according to our source when the matter reached the father of the boy he persuaded his son to drop any case against the soldiers and begged the army command not to mete out punishment on the soldiers.

The army spokesman Captain Malick Sanyang was contacted and said: ”Yes, there was an altercation, allegedly a physical one and the guards that were involved were actually called to state their level of involvement. However due to the sensitiveness of the father of the boy involved, he used his prerogative and asked the boy to drop the case against our soldiers and the matter is being dealt with accordingly.”