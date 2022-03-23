Gambia to take over chairmanship of Regional Maritime University board of governors

- Advertisement -

By Lamin Njie

Assistant Information Officer

Ministry of Transport, Works

and Infrastructure

The Gambia will take over the chairmanship of the board of governors and chancellor of the Regional Maritime University (RMU), from Cameroon, during its 27th board of governors meeting scheduled in June, 2022 in Ghana.

This move, is in line with the provisions of Article 9 (v) (a) and (b) of the Regional Maritime University institutional document which speak about the duration for the chairmanship and rotational issues among member countries as follows, that chairmanship shall be for a continuous period of two years and it shall be rotational among member states in alphabetical order of the names.

In line with the rotational schedule, The Gambia is now due for the chairmanship of the board and the role of chancellor of the university and in consequence will chair the second session, after the opening ceremony of the 27th board of governors meeting.

The Regional Maritime University was founded by The Gambia, Ghana, Liberia, Sierra Leone and Cameroon, with the main objective of promoting regional cooperation in the maritime industry, focusing on the training to ensure the sustained growth and development of the industry.