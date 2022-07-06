Gambian awarded emerging leader of year at Global youth summit

- Advertisement -

Baba Ceesay, the Africa Coordinator of Global Youth Parliament, GYP has been awarded emerging leader of the year at the Global Youth leadership summit and award in Bangkok, Thailand.

The event took place between June 22 to the 26th in the Thai capital attending by hundreds of delegates from across the world. GYP is a leading youth organization in the world with national chapters in 86 countries.

Mr Ceesay, formally the head of the Gambian chapter of the Global Youth Parliament was also chosen as one of the moderators and award announcers during the summit in addition to leading the team of organizers for the evert.

“It was really amazing for me to be accorded such a privilege to be among the organisers and to receive the award. I am humble as a Gambian and proud that little Gambia has gained such a recognition at this global forum,” Mr Ceesay said. He said last year when he led 14 Gambians to a similar event in Nepal, the Gambia was voted the best GYP chapter.