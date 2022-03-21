22.7 C
City of Banjul
Monday, March 21, 2022
Gambia National news

German seeks court order to compel IGP to provide escort

By Binta A Bah

One Bernd George Diedrich, a German businessman has filed a mandamus at the High Court in Banjul for the judge to compel the Inspector General of Police and the Attorney General to provide the requisite police escort to execute a judgement that was ruled in his favor against the late alkalo of Bijilo in Kombo North, West Coast Region.

Mr Diedrich in 2012 won a civil suit against Yankuba Jatta regarding a land situated in Bijilo, which he acquired in 1991. The then judge Amadi had ordered for the eviction of Jatta from the said property.

But according to his affidavit in support, Bernd who was expelled from the country was subjected to all forms of harassments, arrests, detention by state security and charged with economic crime when he attempted to have the same judgement executed.

“The applicant continued to fight for the execution and the discrimination and injustice he was facing in The Gambia from individuals close to power on the basis he is not Gambian and more especially a white man,” Sheriff Kumba Jobe, lawyer acting for Bernd stated in the affidavit.

On the other hand, Saikou Lamin Jobarted, counsel for the respondent in his affidavit in opposition stated that the IGP has no power to execute judgments of the courts adding that the public interest in this case outweighs any individual interest.

