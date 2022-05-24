26.2 C
City of Banjul
Wednesday, May 25, 2022
type here...
Gambia National news

Gov’t receives D95M dividend from GPA

32
- Advertisement -

By Awa Macalo

The government of The Gambia has Friday received D95 million from the Board and Management of The Gambia Ports Authority as dividends for the year ended 2020.

The vice chairperson of GPA Board of Directors, Demba Gaye, in his remarks at the presentation ceremony, expressed the institution’s commitment and gratitude to pay dividends for three consecutive times on incremental basis.

- Advertisement -

He explained that for the year ended 2018, D20 million was paid; D50 million and D95 million for 2019 and 2020 respectively. “The dividend payment is in fulfilment of the Authority’s obligation to the government,” he said.

He equally highlighted the infrastructural challenges that require government support.

Minister of Finance and Economic Affairs, Seedy Keita, upon receiving the cheque on behalf of the government of the Gambia, commended the Board and Management of GPA for what he called “a stellar performance.” He assured the government’s renewed commitment to improving the service delivery of all public enterprises while encouraging the GPA to do more.

- Advertisement -
Previous articleOIC Secretariat committed to ‘successful’ holding of 15th summit
Next articleAfrican Liberation Day declared public holiday
Join The Conversation

RELATED ARTICLES

Latest Stories

BK Milan agrees deal with Angolan side Interclube to keep Buba...

Bakau-based first division league side BK Milan announced yesterday deal with Angola's Interclube FC for the permanent transfer of Buba Jammeh for an undisclosed...

25-MAN SCORPIONS READY TO STING SOUTH SUDAN, CONGO

UDP vs journalism

World a ‘virtual tinderbox’ for catastrophic levels of severe malnutrition in children – UNICEF

Gambia: 2022 rain forecast

© 2020 The Standard Newspaper (The Gambia) - Site by DigiTech Solutions