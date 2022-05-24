Gov’t receives D95M dividend from GPA

- Advertisement -

By Awa Macalo

The government of The Gambia has Friday received D95 million from the Board and Management of The Gambia Ports Authority as dividends for the year ended 2020.

The vice chairperson of GPA Board of Directors, Demba Gaye, in his remarks at the presentation ceremony, expressed the institution’s commitment and gratitude to pay dividends for three consecutive times on incremental basis.

He explained that for the year ended 2018, D20 million was paid; D50 million and D95 million for 2019 and 2020 respectively. “The dividend payment is in fulfilment of the Authority’s obligation to the government,” he said.

He equally highlighted the infrastructural challenges that require government support.

Minister of Finance and Economic Affairs, Seedy Keita, upon receiving the cheque on behalf of the government of the Gambia, commended the Board and Management of GPA for what he called “a stellar performance.” He assured the government’s renewed commitment to improving the service delivery of all public enterprises while encouraging the GPA to do more.