Gov’t-sponsored Gambian students in Morocco optimistic about new path to learning

By Mahzouba Maya Faal

Having arrived in the Kingdom of Morocco on the 28th of February 2022, Gambian students under the Moroccan scholarships for the academic year 2020-2021 to pursue undergraduate courses, have expressed optimism about their new path to learning. This was after an intensive six months French course at Alliance Française, which was a requirement for students before commencing their undergraduate programmes.

“I will say all praise be to God for giving me this opportunity to finally reach Morocco in peace. It is an exciting and wonderful experience to be in a country with different cultures, traditions, climate environment and languages,” said Muhammed Kandeh, an economics student in Morocco.

The students were accompanied by Senior Assistant Secretary and Secretary to the National Scholarship Advisory Board of the Ministry of Higher Education, Research, Science and Technology, Ms. Mengeh Jaiteh. According to Ms. Jaiteh, her mission was made very easy by the Gambian Embassy in Rabat, Morocco.

“When we arrived at the terminal gate, the Councillor at the Embassy, accompanied by the President of the Gambian Student Union in Morocco came to receive the new students,” said Ms. Jaiteh, adding “the Embassy had already made available apartments for students to lodge before their departures to various institutions of study”.

As an escort to the team, Ms. Jaiteh advised students to be hardworking, openminded, persevere and support each other.

Meanwhile, during the welcoming meeting with The Gambian Embassy in Morocco, the Ambassador, Her Excellency Saffie Lowe-Ceesay, oriented the students on what to expect and how to adapt to their new environment and academic journey in the Kingdom of Morocco. She also assured the students of the Embassy’s continued support to their needs at all times. Later on, The Gambian Embassy, coupled with the Student Union Executive in Morocco, facilitated the issuance of student identification cards for the new students, at the Moroccan Agency for International Cooperation (AMCI).

For sponsored law student, Yassin Touray, the first two weeks of study wasn’t as easy as she thought, due to the different environment. However, she is determined to work hard and overcome any obstacles to her studies.