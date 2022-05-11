GRCS celebrates ln’t World Red Cross, Red Crescent day

- Advertisement -

By Olimatou Coker

The 8th of May is celebrated as the International World Red Cross and Red Crescent day.

The day celebrates the dedication, compassion, courage, and impact of millions of volunteers and countless others who offer help, care, and life-saving to people in their communities.

This year, GRCS celebration took a form of a press conference on which was held at its headquarters in Kanifing.

Speaking, Alasan Senghore, secretary-general of GRCS, said the celebration was a period for them to reflect on a very important thing which is mankind. “Let us all take a few seconds to reflect on what kindness is all about, kindness is something that one cannot buy no matter how much money you have, and for someone to offer kindness must come from someone human. If you are not human and don’t think like a human or reflect on human, you can’t give kindness,” he said.

He added GRCS will continue the management of national societies to engage people to reflect both their volunteers and staff, governing board but also the general public including the media to reflect on what are the negative potential impact on humanity and how they can mitigate them.

SG Senghore thanked the government of the Gambia for creating a humanitarian space and the support provided to them.

Jato Sillah, president of GRCS, said: “Henry was the reason behind the establishment of the international red cross and red crescent movement, which is today the International Committee of Red Cross (ICRC), the International Federation of Red Cross and crescent societies (IFRC) and National Societies (NS) in1863 in Switzerland, Geneva. Dunant Henry is considered one of the most glamorous men, and he achieved the Nobel Peace Prize in 1901. The day is also to celebrate the achievements, and success of the international red cross movement.”

President Sillah went on to say that the motive of celebrating the day is not only about growing the dignity of an individual Henry Dunant, but it is also about protecting the lives of the people from disaster and emergencies. “This day is celebrated worldwide by the red cross organizations to assist people, keeping in mind the fundamental principles of the red cross organization such as independence, humanity, impartiality, neutrality, universality, unity and voluntary.”

He added that GRCS is the organization that walks to what is called the last mile to reach out to the most vulnerable and hard to reach people. He said the movement is working around the clock to provide life-saving food and non-food relief, health services and emergency evacuations, shelter, care for displaced population, climate change, water, sanitation, and hygiene, reuniting missing families, provide humanitarian assistance to migrants, livelihood, food security, first aid services, addressing gender issues.

He concluded by calling on Gambians to invest more significantly in strengthening the capacity of those on the ground, especially GRCS as well as opening up their hearts and home to those in need during emergencies.