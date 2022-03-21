￼Heartfelt farewells in Gambia to Cuban health titans

- Advertisement -

Embassy of Cuba, Banjul – A group of members of the Cuban Medical Brigade (BMC) in The Gambia who are completing their solidarity mission here were fared in the last hours as true Titans of the health of the dean Caribbean archipelago.

In an emotional act, the doctors, graduates and technicians received recognition from the head of the BMC, Dr. Anaris Martha Odio, from the Cuban ambassador, Rubén G. Abelenda, and from their colleagues, for putting the name of the largest of the Antilles in this West African nation in the highest position.

“You are true children of Antonio Maceo the Bronze Titan, and you have left innumerable footprints and memories in the Gambia, healing and saving lives in this brother country,” Dr. Martha Odio Mosqueda and the diplomat from the Antillean Island agreed to express.

The activity was an occasion to remember Maceo, a brave mulatto of African blood, who on a day like this March 15th, but in 1878, did not accept with his well-known Protest of Baraguá, a peace conditioned by the Spanish colonialists to stop the 10 years war of independence on the island.

The meeting did not miss the always remembering of the historical leader of the Cuban Revolution, Fidel Castro, the man who devised and created the medical brigades to provide health to all the peoples of the world, and particularly to the Africans.

But not only the members of the BMC who concluded their mission were stimulated by their compatriots, but also by their Gambian colleagues from the hospitals in Banjul and Kanifing located in the Gambian Kombo.