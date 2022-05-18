IOU vice chancellor attends Rwanda e-learning conference

- Advertisement -

The Vice Chancellor of the International Open University (IOU) Dr

Cherno Omar Barry, on Monday, May 9th 2022 travelled to Kigali, Rwanda to attend a three days international e-learning conference. The conference took place from May 11th to May 13th, 2022. Dr Barry is the only one representing The Gambia in this event through the IOU.

This programme is the 15th E-learning conference and exhibition on ICT for education, Training and Skills development. It is an inspirational and multi-layered programme with over 200 speakers from different sectors to bring the theme “A new purpose for education” to life.

E-learning Africa is globally recognised as the most thrilling, challenging and inspirational digital learning event. The future of education will be presented by well known speakers like Dr Njeri Mwagiru (Senior Futurist), Mark West (UNESCO), Lady Mariéme Jamme, Jaime Casap,

Sobhi Tawil, Professor Mogobe Ramose, Gertrude Mwangala Akapelwa,

Sozinho Francisco Matsinhe, Leo Chikezie Igwe, Dayn Amade, Ferhana Dostmohamed, Ebenezer Malcalm, Adewunmi Payne-Akinhanmi, and many more equipped speakers in a variety of formats which included plenary sessions, world cafes, panel discussions, knowledge factories, core dialogues, discovery demos and knowledge exchange sessions. This event is sessioned with knowledge and networks that will better improve the work of the International Open University in The Gambia and across the globe.

Dr Cherno Omar Barry upon the request of Cousera will have a bilateral meeting with Cousera, the global online learning platform who is on a mission to transform lives through learning. The Vice Chancellor will therefore after the closing of the event on May 13th, 2022 attend to some of the matters of IOU in Rwanda to ensure that IOU’s education is of high standard and of high quality not just in the Gambia but also across the globe. He is thus expected to return on Sunday May 15th, 2022.