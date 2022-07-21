Karpowership donates 40 rams to Muslims for Tobaski

- Advertisement -

Karpowership Gambia, the Turkish-Gambian power generating company gave out 40 rams to Muslims on the occasion of Eid-ul-Adha, the Muslim Feast of Sacrifice known as Tobaski.

This is the fourth year, the company has been giving out rams to needy Muslims and selected institutions in the country.

Speaking during the ram presentation ceremony at Karpowership offices off Kairaba Avenue, country manager Omar Njie said the donation was part of the fulfillment of his company’s corporate social responsibility.

He reiterated that giving back to the community is a core operating principle of the Karadeniz group, the parent organisation of Karpowership.

He said Eid-ul-Adha is an occasion of joy, sharing and caring and that is why for the past four years, his company has donated rams to bring joy to the faces of families who would have otherwise been unable to afford the sacrificial rams.

“Today we were distributing rams to six orphanage centres, the fishermen association in Banjul, four mosques and few poor families,” Mr Njie stated.

He thanked his principals in Istanbul for acceding to the request to purchase the rams.

A recipient thanked Karpowership for the donation and prayed for greater success for the company.