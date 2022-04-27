MECCNAR holds meeting to formulate, communicate LTS

- Advertisement -

By Olimatou Coker

The Ministry of Environment, Climate Change and Natural Resources (MECCNAR) has on Friday and Saturday held a two-day meeting to formulate and communicate “long term low greenhouse gas emissions development strategies” at a workshop held at Halahin lodge in Kartong.

The two days meeting covered 3 sectors; energy, agriculture and forestry exploring which would need to go to net zero, and some of the policy actions that need to be taken, as well as to define national sectoral targets to 2050 and interim milestones.

Data used for existing models and quantification exercises were presented and discussed, serving as a basis for the elaboration of the LTS.

Speaking, Momodou Mbye Jabang, permanent secretary, said since the launching of this LTS process, the target is to make sure that they are done and dusted with LTS documents by cop 27.

“So far we are pleased to note that the time line has been observed and our hope is that we are on calls.”

PS Jabang also said that the 2 days meeting is a very important stage in the development of the LTS.

“We still want to maintain our position as a front runner in putting out very solid documents as far as climate change is concerned by mirroring our achievements with the NDC, he added”

He described the meeting as a key milestone in the LTS process. “This meeting has been given due regard in terms of the work that is set out to do here. Some key aspects have been discussed here which is the issue of data. We have serious problems with data in this country”.

He added that the issue of data should be taken seriously to address the gap.

“I am really pleased with the level of participation during these two days, we hope to keep the engagement alive as much as possible,” PS jabang said

Juldeh Ceesay, deputy permanent secretary, finance ministry, said the recent IPCC report confirms that Africa is the most vulnerable by all metrics. “Which serves as a stark reminder to all of us that we must act now to protect our economy and communities from the climate emergency.”

“As experts from the three sectors for this technical workshop, I am confident that you are aware of the significant role your respective sectors could play in achieving the country’s net zero goals by 2050,” she highlighted.

She added that this meeting represents a critical opportunity for the county to identify the most viable sector or sectors that could lead to a net zero pathway.

She urged all to ensure that they create synergies and linkages between these development plans and the long term strategy.

She noted that the inputs from this workshop could serve as useful contributions to these two plans.

“These alignments and synergies are an important step towards more coordination implementation of the Paris agreement, and it lays the groundwork for whole of government approaches to addressing the country’s climate crisis.”

Madam Ceesay said this will also support the full integration of climate into the country’s domestic strategies and policies, better supporting community needs and priorities as well as resources mobilization.

During the meeting, several ministries made presentations on different topics.

The meeting was moderated by Ebrima Jawara, Deputy Permanent Secretary Finance and Administration of MECCNAR and LTS National Coordinator and facilitated by Alpha Jallow, Director of the Climate Change Secretariat, Francis Mendy, Director of the Department of Planning at Ministry of Agriculture, Mohammed Jaiteh, Director of Forestry and Dr Adama Gassama Jallow of the Ministry of Petroleum and Energy.

Participants included Prof Dr.Makie Taal, Vice Chancellor of American International University West Africa, Dr Demba Jallow, Director General of National Agriculture Research Institute, Musa Sowe president of NACOFAG, Beatrice Mboge CEO of Gambia Women`s Chamber of Commerce and Industry.

Online participants included Hassan Jallow, Permanent Secretary Ministry of Agriculture, Lamin Mai Touray, Director of Department of Water Resources, MicolSalmeri of 2050 Pathways Platform and Elaine Harty of International Institute for Environment and Development.