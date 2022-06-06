Minister Joof meets PSC members

- Advertisement -

By Lamin B. Darboe

Information Officer, PMO

Minister of Public Service, Administrative Reform, Policy Coordination and Delivery, has recently met the Public Service Commission members and staff of the Public Service Commission secretariat.

Honorable Minister Babucarr O. Joof was at the Commission to acquaint himself with the Public Service Commission’s operations as well as to gain clarity on the working relationship between the Public Service Commission (PSC) and the Personnel Management Office (PMO).

The Vice Chairman at the Public Service Commission, Mr. Lamin Sam Jaiteh, on behalf of the PSC members and secretariat, welcomed the Honorable Minister and congratulated him on his new ministerial appointment.

Mr. Jaiteh deliberated on the role and core mandates of the Commission (as stated in the constitution), its relationship with the PMO and some of the programmes currently being implemented by the PSC.

Mr. Jaiteh highlighted that PSC is mandated by law to exercise a supervisory role of the overall management and efficiency of the Civil Service, addressing various issues including but not limited to appointments, promotions, disciplinary actions, and various leave requests.

“Additionally, conducting reviews of key human resource policy documents, advise Government on the implementation of those documents and the submission of annual reports to the National Assembly,” said Mr. Jaiteh.

According to Jaiteh, the Commission is able to execute this mandate by working ‘hand in glove’ with the PMO, in which PMO serves as the technical arm of the PSC offering advice on technical issues concerning staff matters.

He explained that PMO acts as liaison between Government Departments and PSC on the majority of human resource related issues, prior to them being sent to the sector for consideration and further action. PMO (to some extent) serves as a bridge between PSC and other MDA’s when it comes to the tasks delegated to the PSC by the Constitution.

At the heart of the minister’s courtesy call was the discussion about the current programs being implemented by the Commission. The Hon. Minister was informed that PSC is on the verge of launching a new e-recruitment system. This system, once launched, will enable all suitably qualified Gambians both at home and abroad to apply for Government jobs online and receive live updates as their applications go through the shortlisting process. The e-recruitment portal is scheduled to launch later this year.

Honorable Minister Babucarr O. Joof for his part, expressed satisfaction in the new initiative and emphasized the importance of digital transformation as vital for the way forward. He expressed optimism that the e-recruitment portal will increase transparency and accessibility when it comes to Government appointments, thereby widening the pool of applicants to be considered for appointment into the Civil Service.

Regarding the overall mandate and scope of the PSC, Hon. Joof expressed his view that the work of the Commission should not be limited to the Civil Service only, rather, it should cover the entirety Public Service in accordance with the Constitution and other relevant policy instruments.

He pledged his support and desire to reform and strengthen the Commission and assured the Commission members of his commitment and eagerness to serve as the mouthpiece of the PSC in Cabinet.