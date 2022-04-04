22.5 C
City of Banjul
Tuesday, April 5, 2022
Gambia National news

NDMA continues giving relief package to displaced people in Foni

By Aisha Tamba

In response to the conflict in the southern part of Senegal leaving over 6,000 people displaced mostly vulnerable women and children, the National Disaster Management Agency continues its support to the victims who fled to the Fonis.         

As fighting continues since the launch of the operation against the rebels on March 13th by the Senegalese army, some villages around the Gambian border are also affected by the conflict leading them to seek refuge.

In response to the humanitarian needs, the NDMA offered to give food and sanitary items to the victims.

According to the NDMA deputy executive director Serigne Modou Joof, the relief package includes a bag of rice, 20 liter of oil, sugar, omo, soap, and face masks for each person.

He said out of the 900 households that are affected, only 500 households will be able to benefit from the assistance and women-led households are priorities.

“There are three sets of groups benefiting in the humanitarian assistance which are internally displaced persons from Foni, the refugees fleeing from the conflict, and the immigrants who are from the other part of the region and caught up in the violence.” 

Concerning the upcoming parliamentary elections, the NDMA spokesperson said the agency is in close contact with the Independent Electoral Commission in that regard.

“We are working hand in glove with them, sharing the data with them so that they know what is happening on the ground and would help in the plan of the upcoming elections,” he said.    

Awa Colley, an internally displaced young mother said she was disturbed by the gunshots in the middle of the night. She explained to journalists that her one-week-old baby’s naming ceremony was arranged in the absence of her husband.

Another refugee from Casamance expressed gratitude for the food packages.  “I am grateful for the food packages because I am here with my three children. At least this food will sustain us for two weeks. I don’t know what else we will find back home,’ I hope this will end soon so that my children could go back to school,” she said.

