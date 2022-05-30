Outgoing Chinese Ambassador bids farewell to Vice President Joof

- Advertisement -

Sarjo M. Camara

OVP Information Officer

His Excellency Vice President Badara A. Joof received the outgoing Ambassador of the People’s Republic of China to The Gambia recently, His Excellency Ma Jianchun.

His Excellency Ma Jianchun was at the Vice Presidency to bid farewell to HE Joof, he wrapped up his tour of duty as Ambassador to The Gambia.

The Vice President thanked him on behalf of President Adama Barrow and the people of The Gambia for the support he and his country availed to The Gambia; especially in the areas of scholarships, agriculture, infrastructure and education.

He urged the outgoing Ambassador to ensure the continuation of the cooperation between The Gambia and the People’s Republic of China even as he leaves.

Outgoing Ambassador Ma Jianchun thanked President Adama Barrow and the people of The Gambia for supporting him and for the cordial relations throughout his tenure in the country.

Highlighting some of the forms of support China availed to The Gambia, Ma Jianchun mentioned that his country has provided more than eight hundred scholarships and continues to support in the areas of agriculture and infrastructure.

He assured that the Chinese government is committed to supporting The Gambia alleviate poverty and ensure food security and industrialisation.

“On behalf of my president, Xi Jinping and the People’s Republic of China, I wish to thank the government of The Gambia and the people of The Gambia,” departing ambassador concluded.