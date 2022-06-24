Over 1000 ‘vulnerable families’ enrolled under Nafa cash transfer in LRR

- Advertisement -

By Olimatou Coker

As part of its national enrolment program the National Nutrition Agency (NaNA) in partnership with the Department of Community Development and Directorate of Social Welfare have successfully registered one thousand and eighty-three vulnerable families in the Lower River Region as part of a the Nafa project which aims to provide financial and social support to vulnerable families.

The project aims to strengthen the coordination of social assistance activities and increase the inclusion of the extremely poor.

Speaking at Madina Sancha in Kiang East, Sako Jammeh, from the department of community development, hailed the women for their cooperation calling it a manifestation of their commitment to support their families and the communities at large.

Baboucarr M. Joof, program manager NaNA called on the data collectors to ensure that only intended vulnerable families are registered under the program.

“Our role here is just to make sure that we put in some quality control to make sure that the data that our data collectors are collecting is quality data and to see that they enrolled the right beneficiary households,” Joof urged.

He also urged the team to closely collaborate with the local community leaders for a successful enrollment.

Abdoulie Ceesay a beneficiary, disclosed that the funds will support his bid to invest in gardening and animal rearing to provide him income.

Another beneficiary Ndumbeh Touray, thanked NaNA and partners for their timely intervention especially in the rainy season when earnings are low.

“We can use some amount of this money and buy some food condiments for the house use, and will really help us and our families and also for the upbringing of our children and support them in their education,” she stated.