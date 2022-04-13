Peace Hub Gambia starts nationwide youth leadership forum

- Advertisement -

BANJUL, 11 April 2022: Peace Hub The Gambia (PHTG) today starts a nationwide Youth Leadership Forum. Supported by United Nations Peacebuilding Fund through UNFPA The Gambia, the YLF aims to create a platform for young potential/emerging leaders to be introduced to civic and ethical leadership, accountability, communication and community service. YLF will explore innovative ways of creating a hub for the advancement of youth and women participation in decision making processes in The Gambia.

“In the modern generation, young people and women are critical constituents for innovative and participatory leadership. Given the numbers there constitute in our society, young people and women should be at the heart of governance, leadership and development for sustainability. Therefore, an initiative such as YLF will foster the shaping emerging young and women leaders in regions across the country,” Bakary Sonko, Peace Hub The Gambia, National Programme Coordinator.

In the YLF, PHTG will organize town hall meetings across all the regions of the country and one major meeting in Banjul targeting 50 participants in each of the regions in the country. These sessions will target Women, youth, older generation especially veteran politicians to discuss the way forward and reflect on the lessons learnt along the line to inspire a verystrong youth force in political participation.

With achieving Sustainable Development Goals important to Governments, United Nations and other development partners,YLF mainstreams promoting an inclusive, accountable and transparent society for political and social development, leaving no one behind in these processes.

On the back of the just concluded National Assembly election, with considerable young people elected, YLF hopes for even more youth representation in the next year’s local government elections.