Philanthropist reaches out to 1700 households across

By Olimatou Coker

A Qatari philanthropist, Muhammed Al Noimi, has on Wednesday donated food items worth over 2.5 million GMD to be distributed to almost 1700 needy households across the country, at a presentation held at Kanifing.

The donation aims to help the hardship that the less privileged and needy families are going through Ramadan, and these particular donations target several communities across the country.

Speaking at the presentation ceremony on behalf of the facilitator, Alhagie Sillah Conateh, program coordinator, said: “We have gathered here in Kanifing once again this year to witness the presentation of food items donated by Muhammed Al Noimi, a Qatari philanthropist, worth over 2.5 million dalasis to needy Gambians across the country. Similar presentation ceremonies were held here in both 2020 and 2021”.

He said this year’s donation is targeting to benefit several communities across the country. “The gesture was mainly extended to the communities of Salikenni and Jammeh Kunda in NBR. However, from 2020, the emergence of the Covid-19 pandemic has made the donation to be extended to so many other areas that were not previously beneficiaries.”

He added that this year’s gesture is extended to cover almost 1700 households across the country. “As in the other previous years, the gesture will go a long way in easing the expenses of beneficiaries, especially during the holy month of Ramadan.”

Silliah further highlighted the many invaluable interventions of this great philanthropist, Al Noimi. “The intervention in the Gambia is in the area of building masjids, Quranic memorization centers, providing sponsorship and distribution of food items to the needy.

“These interventions are facilitated through his friend, Alhagie Aliue Jarju who expressed his profound gratitude for the immense support provided by Al Noimi for the people of the Gambia, whose lives and livelihoods continue to be positively impacted by the efforts of this great philanthropist.”

He also thanked Al Noimi for his benevolence and sacrifice in the course of helping the needy in the country, while praying for Allah to continue rewarding him abundantly.

Other speaker included Essa Darboe, president of the Supreme Islamic Council, who also thanked Muhammed for this great gesture.