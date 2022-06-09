Prince Sankanu elected into the executive of AUSP Law Society

- Advertisement -

The Law Society of the African University Students’ Platform (AUSP-LS) has elected Prince Bubacarr Aminata Sankanu as Communication Director in its 10-member Executive for 2022-2023.

Prince Sankanu, joined Muhammed Jeng who is elected as the Chairperson, as the only two Gambians entrusted with leadership responsibilities in the continental non-profit platform of students and influential youth leaders.

To implement the “Africa We Want” agenda, the AUSP-Law Society aims at connecting Law students and rising legal experts across Africa and beyond, eradicating impartiality and providing clear vision for students of Law with one voice. The organization has over 8000 members across 16 countries and provides wide range of networking opportunities for members and other professionals in different fields, thereby expanding their horizons in different knowledge areas and skill-sets.

Expressing his satisfaction with the election, Prince Sankanu said his elevation is a confirmation of the cross-cutting nature of Communication which is transferable to all professions. “I thank the founders, election committee, judges and membership of our AUSP for believing in us.”

Prince Bubacarr Aminata Sankanu has over 27 years of professional experience in Communications. He studied at the SAE Institute in Germany and the University of Stirling in Scotland, UK before returning to his native nation of The Gambia to lecture at the University of The Gambia (UTG) School of Journalism and Digital Media (SJDM) and serve as Principal Information Officer in The Gambia Government.