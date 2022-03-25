￼Scout coaches 30 members on gender equality, diversity and inclusion

- Advertisement -

By Awa Macalo

The Gambia Scouts Association (TGSA) has recently trainied 30 members on gender equality, diversity and inclusion to contribute to the development of young people into active global citizens.

The training intends to build capacities of scout members into peace ambassadors, requisite knowledge, skills and attitudes needed to change the gender inequality in various societies they serve. Also, enact the meaningful membership, participation and leadership of women and girls in the Scout movement.

- Advertisement -

Fatou M Jallow, Commissioner for The Gambia Scouts Association, said Scouts have understood the importance of increasing diverse gender representation and leadership in the communities, which has made them take exemplary actions to make Scouts champions of gender equality.

“TGSA is committed to improving gender equality across the country, starting with increasing awareness and representation within its own institution. Through this workshop, TGSA will develop its National Diversity and Inclusion Policy and train 150 Scout leaders on gender equality, improve the understanding of the HeForShe campaign for volunteers and Scouts. At least three hundred new commitments to gender will be registered, while more young people and adult volunteers will implement activities to boost gender equality in their communities,” she explained.

Saikou Sanyang, permanent secretary, Ministry of Youth and Sports, stated that his ministry is always obliged to support youth and empower them in their tremendous activities leading to the development of the country. “We look forward to a very stimulating three days of sharing ideas on how to improve gender equalities, and achieve sustainable development goals at the same time, in line with the deals of our national development blueprint for development. You will all recall that the Gambia government enacted the national policy for the advancement of Gambian women in 1999. The policy provides a legitimate point of reference for addressing gender inequalities at all levels of government and by other stakeholders as well. The major achievement of this policy includes but not limited to increasing awareness on gender as a development concern, increasing enrolment and retention of girls in schools across the country and improve health care delivery,” he said.