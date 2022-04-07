26.2 C
Senegalese man caught with fake money printing machine arraigned

By Oumie Bojang

Salieu Jagne, a Senegalese man who was caught with a fake money printing machine, suspected fake notes amounting to D300,500 and 6 million CFA, has been arraigned before a magistrates’ court in Kanifing facing two counts of forgery and purchasing forged notes.
Police prosecutors accused him of making banknotes without authority.
He pleaded not guilty before Magistrate Tamara Chaw.
The first prosecution witness, Lamin Manneh told the court that the accused was arrested in Kololi found with two bags containing fake money notes which were not yet ready.
The police investigative officer explained that the bags were containing notes of D200s and D50s and Senegalese CFA notes which were suspected to be fake currencies. He said the monies recovered from the accused were yet to hit the market because the papers were uncut.
He said during the investigations, the monies were sent to the Central Bank of The Gambia where it was confirmed that they were forged.

