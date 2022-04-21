Sosseh Colley honors Turo Darboe

- Advertisement -

Alhaji Sosseh Colley, an eminent elder in Bakau, has praised philanthropist Momodou Turo Darboe, who has repeated his annual donation of sugar to him.

Mr Colley said Momodou Turo Darboe, who he describes as his nephew, has always stood by him and he did exactly that in this Ramadan.

“He gave me 50 bags of sugar (10kg) in observance of the month of Ramadan. This is not the first time. It is yearly activity. He gives me 50 bags of sugar which I redistribute in the community in Katchically and Mamakoto. I join with my neighbors to thank him for the gesture and in this holy month of Ramadan, may Allah SWT reward him and protect him against all evil and grant him good health and increase his wealth,” Mr Colley said.

Momodou Turo Darboe, founder of Vision Development Foundation, doubles his philanthropy during religious occasions.