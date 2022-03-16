24.2 C
City of Banjul
Friday, March 18, 2022
type here...
Gambia National news

Statement on effects of Senegalese military operation in Casamance

311
- Advertisement -

Press release,

Government of The Gambia:

It has come to the awareness of The Gambia Government that Senegal launched a ‘Military Operation’ against MFDC separatists in its southern region of Casamance on Sunday 13th March, 2022.

- Advertisement -

Given its proximity to The Gambia, several communities and villages particularly in Foni Bondali, Foni Kansala and Foni Bintang Karanai districts have been affected by sounds of heavy gunfire amid reports of shells landing in these Gambian border villages.

The Gambia government can confirm that as of last night, several internally displaced persons (IDPs) and refugees from the border areas began arriving and are being registered in the villages of Foni Bintang, Foni Kansala and Foni Bintang Karanai.

In the wake of this military operation and its attendant refugee situation, His Excellency, President Adama Barrow directed that the vice president working with the relevant government ministries, departments and agencies (MDAs), urgently respond to the pressing needs of the IDPs and refugees.

- Advertisement -

Equally, President Barrow has directed for the exercise of more vigilance, robust border patrols, and intensified security activities on the Gambian border for the safety of citizens as well as safeguarding the territorial integrity of the country against any potential foreign threat.

President Barrow also wishes to reassure citizens, members of the diplomatic and consular corps that The Gambia will neither be used as a launching pad nor allow anyone to enter the country with arms and ammunition.

- Advertisement -
Previous articleRegional football associations renew loyalty Bajo
Next article￼IPC criticises use of state resources for campaign
Join The Conversation

RELATED ARTICLES

Latest Stories

TOM NAMES SQUAD FOR CHAD

Coach Tom Sainfeit has revealed his squad for this month's Afcon preliminary tie against Chad. The two matches will be played in Cameroon and...

Men of Excellence : Hazrat Abu Bakr (ra) Friday Sermon delivered by Hazrat Mirza Masroor...

TRRC APPROVES AMNESTY FOR SANA SABALLY, DENIES EX-VP NJIE-SAIDY

￼Doctor who performed autopsy on Fadera testifies at inquest

￼Galga asks president to stop interfering in local gov’t affairs

© 2020 The Standard Newspaper (The Gambia) - Site by DigiTech Solutions