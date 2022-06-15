Sukuta-Salagi women call on gov’t to support construction of community market

- Advertisement -

By Amadou Jadama

Women of Sukuta Salagi have called on the government to support its efforts in the construction of a community market to ease their market constraints.

The women who gathered at a presser under the banner of the Sukuta Salagi Unity Association Saturday, lamented that the absence of market in their community has posed unprecedented challenges to their socio-economic activities and security fears since they wake up early as 5am daily to commute to Serekunda and other places for vending and other market needs.

Addressing the gathering, the association’s secretary general Bintou B Colley explained that the association was formed by concerned community members to bring about meaningful development after years of neglect and deprivation including lands.

“We the women of Sukuta Salagi are suffering. Unlike other communities we did not benefit from any development from the government. There is hospital, health centre, market or a garage. We wake up at 5 am, walk long distances to catch up gele geles to Tippa Garage, Serekunda or Coastalroad. This poses risks to our lives considering the worsening security situation in the country. It was only after we formed this association that we solicited support to construct a market through the intervention of the acting Alkalo who is also the chief and one philanthropist donated D100, 000 towards the project while another individual also donated six trips of gravel. What we need right now is support from the government to help us construct this market,” Colley urged.

She said in consideration of the rainy season the women are worried about worsening commuting challenges in their market engagement hence the urgent need for government intervention.

Colley further stated that president Adama Barrow was re-elected to serve the needs and aspirations of the Gambians, especially the women. Adding that if the market completed that would create a great impact on the lives of the women.

Lamin Jatta the spokesman of the Association also appealed to the government to have mercy on the women and support their socio-economic activities principal among them a market.

He lamented that women are suffering and the majority of them are responsible for the payment of school fees for their children.

Matarr Krubally a philanthropist who donated D100,000 as contribution for the market construction, also graced the presser and called on other humanitarians to come on board.

Awa Joof also expressed similar remarks.