Monday, June 13, 2022
Gambia National news

Transport ministry begins road safety campaign in schools today

By Lamin Njie

Assistant Information Officer

Ministry of Transport, Works and Infrastructure

As part of the implementation arrangement of the road safety work plan, the Ministry of Transport, Works and Infrastructure, has got approval from the Ministry of Basic and Secondary Education to conduct a road safety sensitization campaign in piloted schools, beginning today Monday 13th to 24th June, 2022.

The activity will mainly target schools along the main highways in the Greater Banjul Area and West Coast Region. Potentially, the sensitization program is aimed at improving road user attitudes and behavior among school-going children, who frequently use the road environment.

The campaign will be conducted by the road safety working group subcommittee on advocacy and education, which comprises  different stakeholders.

During this period, students and teachers of the targeted schools will be exposed to Institutional Frame of Road Safety, interpretation of road traffic signs, first aid demonstration, train children how to cross zebra crossings and lessons on prevention of road traffic crashes.

