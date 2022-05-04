22.2 C
Gambia National news

UK H/Rights envoy hails democratic transition

Press release, State House, Banjul: The British Ambassador for Human Rights Rita French has praised The Gambia’s successful transition to democratic governance since 2017, saying the country is a beacon of hope for democracy in the sub-region and the world over.
Ambassador French was at the State House on Wednesday for a courtesy call on President Adama Barrow to discuss the country’s human rights situation since her last visit in August 2019.
She lauded the commitment from the government which ensured the respect for the rights of the people and the promotion of democracy in The Gambia.
And also noted the vibrancy of civil society organisations and parliamentary democracy in the country as another example of the successes registered in the country.

