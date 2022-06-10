UTG welcomes over 1000 new students

- Advertisement -

By Oumie Bojang

The University of The Gambia has welcomed more than one thousand new students for the 2022-2023 academic year, at an orientation ceremony held at the Kanifing campus Wednesday.

The new students with 680 males and 553 females enrolled in several undergraduate programs for the next four years.

Since its founding in March 1999, the country’s only public university continues to be a powerhouse for the transformation of education, application and transfer of knowledge and contributing immensely to the socio-economic development of the Gambia.

Addressing the 12th matriculation ceremony, UTG vice chancellor Professor Herbert Robinson, addressed the new students that they have joined a student-centred university that will contribute significantly to the next generation of leaders, thus urging them to remain committed and dedicated to their respective areas of studies to be part of the history.

Professor Robinson outlined that part of the university’s efforts to transform into a centre of excellence focuses on three main pillars bordering on teaching and learning, research and appointments research to inform teaching and facilitate socio-economic development.

Herbert also reminded students that although the UTG respects freedom and association of every student, these rights come with obligations and responsibilities.

“So not only must students protect their rights, privileges and freedoms, they should also ensure not to trample on the rights, privileges and freedoms of others,” he added.

The vice chancellor further emphasized that UTG has zero tolerance for any form of misconduct, imploring the new students to get to know their deans, respect their colleagues, staff, follow the rules and regulations enshrined in the student book and also stay fruitful and productive throughout their time.

Fatou Ndure, a new student in School of Journalism and Digital Media at the University, said journalism and digital media being the closest to her professional field will enable her to fulfill part of her dream and help enrich her work as a communication officer.

Babucarr Odonghaco, a law student, said learning and practicing law has been his childhood dream, adding that being enrolled at the University of The Gambia is a good step in making that dream come true.

“Becoming a lawyer will enable me a platform to advocate for people and children’s rights,”he remarked.