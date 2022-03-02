A statement from the APRC No-Alliance-Movement has revealed that former president and leader of the party, Yahya Jammeh has approved 14 candidates to contest in next month’s parliamentary elections.
The APRC No-Alliance-Movement supporte Mamma Kandeh of the GDC in the presidential election last December but according to the group, that alliance did not cover National Assembly elections. The group last week told The Standard that their candidates would be nominated as independents but can be called APRC Independents. The following are the candidates and constituencies the group has confirmed for the elections:
Foni Jarrol: Yaya Tamba
Foni Bondali: Pa Dembo Sanneh
Foni Kansala: Almameh Gibba
Foni Bintang Karanai: Bakary K Badjie
Foni Berefet: Amie Colley
Kombo East: Tairu E.B Badjie
Brikama North:Awaiting details
Brikama South: Buba Manneh
Kombo South: Bubacarr F.M Colley
Busumbala: Hon. Jerrending Sanyang
Old Yumdum: Maimuna Tamba
Sannementering: Abdou Badjie
Serrekunda: Abdou Camara
Latrikuna Sabiji: Omar Colley