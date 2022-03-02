- Advertisement -

A statement from the APRC No-Alliance-Movement has revealed that former president and leader of the party, Yahya Jammeh has approved 14 candidates to contest in next month’s parliamentary elections.

The APRC No-Alliance-Movement supporte Mamma Kandeh of the GDC in the presidential election last December but according to the group, that alliance did not cover National Assembly elections. The group last week told The Standard that their candidates would be nominated as independents but can be called APRC Independents. The following are the candidates and constituencies the group has confirmed for the elections:

Foni Jarrol: Yaya Tamba

Foni Bondali: Pa Dembo Sanneh

Foni Kansala: Almameh Gibba

Foni Bintang Karanai: Bakary K Badjie

Foni Berefet: Amie Colley

Kombo East: Tairu E.B Badjie

Brikama North:Awaiting details

Brikama South: Buba Manneh

Kombo South: Bubacarr F.M Colley

Busumbala: Hon. Jerrending Sanyang

Old Yumdum: Maimuna Tamba

Sannementering: Abdou Badjie

Serrekunda: Abdou Camara

Latrikuna Sabiji: Omar Colley