￼Police seek help finding social media user ‘implicating IGP in D100M corruption scandal’

By Tabora Bojang

The police are asking for the public’s help in locating persons behind a Facebook post accusing police chief Abdoulie Sanyang of corruption.

In a release, the police said their attention has been drawn to a publication by a page with the profile name ‘I Paid A Bribe,’ which alleged that the IGP was involved in a D100 million fraud at the police headquarters and was seeking ways and means of leaving the jurisdiction.

The police said: “This allegation is not only misleading but malicious in all forms and those behind this blatant and unimaginable fabrications are hell bent on tarnishing the image of our great IGP who’s reputable character and loyalty to the Gambian people is unquestionable. Since his appointment as IGP in April 2021, Abdoulie Sanyang did a lot in transforming the GPF to one of the best police forces in the sub region and that personnel of the force have benefitted immensely both in capacity building and welfare. The IGP is concerned with consolidating the gains and achievements registered under his tenure.

Therefore, any allegation of corruption is only calculated with smear intentions to hurt the reputable image of IGP Sanyang.”

The police urged anyone with information regarding persons behind the “I Paid A Bribe” page to report it through its POLISO Magazine page.