29.2 C
City of Banjul
Monday, May 16, 2022
type here...
Gambia News

￼Police seek help finding social media user ‘implicating IGP in D100M corruption scandal’

1
- Advertisement -

By Tabora Bojang

The police are asking for the public’s help in locating persons behind a Facebook post accusing police chief Abdoulie Sanyang of corruption.

In a release, the police said their attention has been drawn to a publication by a page with the profile name ‘I Paid A Bribe,’ which alleged that the IGP was involved in a D100 million fraud at the police headquarters and was seeking ways and means of leaving the jurisdiction.

- Advertisement -

 The police said: “This allegation is not only misleading but malicious in all forms and those behind this blatant and unimaginable fabrications are hell bent on tarnishing the image of our great IGP who’s reputable character and loyalty to the Gambian people is unquestionable. Since his appointment as IGP in April 2021, Abdoulie Sanyang did a lot in transforming the GPF to one of the best police forces in the sub region and that personnel of the force have benefitted immensely both in capacity building and welfare. The IGP is concerned with consolidating the gains and achievements registered under his tenure.

Therefore, any allegation of corruption is only calculated with smear intentions to hurt the reputable image of IGP Sanyang.”

The police urged anyone with information regarding persons behind the “I Paid A Bribe” page to report it through its POLISO Magazine page. 

- Advertisement -
Previous articleThief busted by taxi driver gets 5yrs
Next articleNPP, opposition share spoils in council by-elections
Join The Conversation

RELATED ARTICLES

Latest Stories

Kamaso finally quits GFF

Even after declaring his intention to contest the August national football elections, GFF executive member Sadibou Kamaso continued to serve in the very executive...

GFF’S BROADCAST DEAL SPARKS CONTROVERSY

Nakba Day, the Day of Catastrophe

LANG TOMBONG SAYS JAMMEH BLOCKED HIS OWN RETURN

GPU says journalists still threatened by Jammeh bad laws

© 2020 The Standard Newspaper (The Gambia) - Site by DigiTech Solutions