23.6 C
City of Banjul
Tuesday, March 22, 2022
type here...
Gambia News

11 Guineans deported

26
- Advertisement -

By Amadou Jadama

Principal magistrate Muhammed Krubally of the Brusubi court has ordered the deportation of 11 Guineans found guilty of entering The Gambia without any pass or permit. The trial magistrate also ordered that each of the convicts pay a fine of D1500 in default to serve six months in jail. The men are Abdoulie Silla, Amadou Julde Kamara, Aboubacar Kamara, Alpha Tunkara, Aisha Tunkara, Floran Luwu, Mahawa Kalloga, Nabi Bangura, Amadou Julde Jallow, Ebrima Tunkara and Alpha Omar Toure.

Passing his sentencing, Magistrate Krubally said Section 6 (2) of the Immigration Act forbids anyone entering the country without permit. “Since all the accused are guilty herein, I cannot really leave them to go free without punishment,” he said.

- Advertisement -
Previous article￼Mayor Bensouda criticised over Bakoteh dumpsite comments
Next article￼NAM Jawara blasts critics teasing her ‘poor’ English
Join The Conversation

RELATED ARTICLES

Latest Stories

￼NAM Jawara blasts critics teasing her ‘poor’ English

By Tabora Bojang Tallinding NAM Fatoumatta Jawara over the weekend used one of her campaign rallies to respond to criticisms of her “poor English” arguing...

11 Guineans deported

￼Mayor Bensouda criticised over Bakoteh dumpsite comments

￼Pakistan’s Al-Shifa Trust to train Gambian doctors, treat patients

Letters To The Editor : TRRC recommends amnesty for Sana, denies ex-VP Njie-Saidy

© 2020 The Standard Newspaper (The Gambia) - Site by DigiTech Solutions