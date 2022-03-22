11 Guineans deported

- Advertisement -

By Amadou Jadama

Principal magistrate Muhammed Krubally of the Brusubi court has ordered the deportation of 11 Guineans found guilty of entering The Gambia without any pass or permit. The trial magistrate also ordered that each of the convicts pay a fine of D1500 in default to serve six months in jail. The men are Abdoulie Silla, Amadou Julde Kamara, Aboubacar Kamara, Alpha Tunkara, Aisha Tunkara, Floran Luwu, Mahawa Kalloga, Nabi Bangura, Amadou Julde Jallow, Ebrima Tunkara and Alpha Omar Toure.

Passing his sentencing, Magistrate Krubally said Section 6 (2) of the Immigration Act forbids anyone entering the country without permit. “Since all the accused are guilty herein, I cannot really leave them to go free without punishment,” he said.