13 online ‘scammers’ arrested

- Advertisement -

Operatives of the National Drug Law Enforcemnt Agency have yesterday arrested 12 Nigerians and a Sierra Leonean suspected to be engaged in online scamming and fraudulent activities.

According to the DLEAG, its operatives were tipped about the conduct and activities of some people suspected to be engaged in criminal activities in Old Yundum. “A team was tasked to survey the said place and on the 28th March around 15:00 hours a team was dispatched to raid the identified place, an apartment on the first floor of a storey building in Old Yundum.

Upon arrival at the said apartment, operatives positioned themselves, knocked the door and identified themselves as Narcotics Officers who wanted to conduct a search,” the DLEAG explained in a statement.

- Advertisement -

They said the occupants refused to open the door leading the officers to forcefully break it to enter.

“Some of the occupants took to their heels and others tried to escape by jumping from the back door of the storey building injuring themselves in the processs.

All 13 of them were arrested and escorted back to the apartment where a search was conducted in their presence,” DLEAG said.

- Advertisement -

According to them,18 laptops were discovered connected for use in the sitting room, 19 mobile phones, 1 router as well as 12 passports bearing the names Ezechukwu Harrison, Atake Rita Ebaeta, Victor Chiemere, Daniel Chibuke Wildom, Chukwu Chibunna Wisdom, Madu Chidiebere Temple, Madu Chidera Stanley, Godson Ifeanyi, Okafor Alwell Chidera, Ibeagi Ebube and Madu Victor Chiagbanwe, all Nigerian Nationals.

There was also one Sierra Leonean passport without a photo bearing the name Henry A. Conteh. No prohibited or controlled drugs were found at the scene.

DLEAG said five of the suspects who sustained injuries while trying to escape by jumping from the backdoor of the storey building were rushed to Banjulinding Clinic for medical attention.

“The suspects alongside the recovered items will be handed over to the appropriate competent national authorities (Police and Immigration) for further processing and necessary actions.