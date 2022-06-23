14 Kerr Mot Hali detainees seek bail at Banjul high court

- Advertisement -

By Bruce Asemota

Fourteen detainees and residents of Kerr Mot Hali in the North Bank Region have filed a bail application before the High Court in Banjul, seeking for their unconditional release from Jangjangbureh prisons.

The fourteen are Omar John; Ali Ceesay; Abdou Mbye; Ali Secka; Musa Mbye; Ali Ceesay; Hardim Ceesay; Mod Talla Secka; Modou Habib Secka; Abdoulie Sowe; Modou Habib Secka; Batch Samba; Sheikh Sey and Mustapha Ceesay.

The applicants were arrested from various villages in Kaur Ngojoben, Kenye Kenye, Mbolgokh, Jackleh and Farafenni on the 16th and 17th May, 2022 after a fire incident in Kerr Mot Hali.

The detainees were taken to Basang Magistrates’ Court on conspiracy to commit felony and arson.

The magistrate ruled that he had no jurisdiction to preside over the matter and subsequently transferred it to the high court while the accused persons remain detained.

The detainees now seek bail at the high court in Banjul, noting that no indictments have been filed against them.

The court will hear their bail application on Monday, 27th.