2 ARRESTED OVER DEATH OF CHILD IN BOB KEITA’S TRIAL

By Tabora Bojang

Police have arrested two persons over the unexplained death of a 2-year-old child who is at the centre of a dramatic rape trial involving famous youth activist Bubacarr Keita.

The businessman is being tried for the alleged rape of his ex-wife’s ‘underage’ sister resulting in a pregnancy in 2019. He denied the charges.

The child died last week days after the court ordered for his blood sample, that of the accused person and suspected boyfriend of his mother to be taken for a DNA test.

The police yesterday disclosed that following reports concerning the death of the said child under negligent circumstances, they have opened a swift probe into the circumstances surrounding the incident, with a view to prosecuting all individuals found wanting in the death.

“Facts revealed that on Sunday 3rd July 2022 between 16:00hrs and 17:00hrs at Brusubi in the West Coast Region; the child (Muhammed) was left inside a vehicle unattended with doors and windows locked. Due to lack of ventilation, the child passed out and was rushed to Afrimed Clinic, then to Edward Francis Small Teaching Hospital and subsequently flown to Dakar on Monday 4th July 2022 where he died eventually,” the police said in a statement.

The police said the escort of the boy, Sainabou Mbye has been contacted in Dakar to expedite her return with the body of the child for autopsy and further medical examination to be carried out.

But according to the police, she is yet to return prompting them to initiate contact through Interpol Senegal to swiftly facilitate her return to The Gambia.

According to the police, a number of lines of inquiries were instituted and two people, Cherno Mbye and Kibily Dambelly were arrested for their role or involvement in the incident leading to the death of the child.

“A visit was also conducted to the family house of Sainabou Mbaye [Bob Keita’s ex-wife] while several witnesses were interviewed and their statements recorded. The public is hereby reassured that all necessary measures will be taken to ensure the incident preceding the death of the child is diligently investigated and individuals found wanting shall face the full force of the law. The public is further reminded to continue exercising restraint and never must they take the law into their own hands,” the police statement said.