27.2 C
City of Banjul
Monday, May 9, 2022
type here...
Gambia News

2 CBG DEPUTY GOVERNORS LEAVE

0
- Advertisement -

By Lamin Cham

Reliable sources have informed The Standard that two senior management staff of the Central Bank of The Gambia, whose five years contracts expired, have not been granted renewal. They are first deputy governor Seeku Jaabi and the second deputy governor, Essa Drammeh.
Meanwhile, our sources further confirmed the supposed report of the outcome of an internal investigation into the recent D155M battered bank notes scandal leaked online to be authentic. Our source however said the expiry of the contracts of the two officials has nothing to do with the scandal.

- Advertisement -
Previous articleAPRC speaks on Barrow’s new cabinet
Next articleBaboucarr Bouy never turned down Barrow’s offer
Join The Conversation

RELATED ARTICLES

Latest Stories

Baboucarr Bouy never turned down Barrow’s offer

Dear editor, Well, contrary to widespread belief or opinion that Baboucarr Bouy has completely shut the door on the possibility of working for the Barrow...

2 CBG DEPUTY GOVERNORS LEAVE

APRC speaks on Barrow’s new cabinet

Gambia at world embassy tour in Washington DC

PDOIS says politics of inducement is killing substantive democracy

© 2020 The Standard Newspaper (The Gambia) - Site by DigiTech Solutions