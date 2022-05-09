2 CBG DEPUTY GOVERNORS LEAVE

- Advertisement -

By Lamin Cham

Reliable sources have informed The Standard that two senior management staff of the Central Bank of The Gambia, whose five years contracts expired, have not been granted renewal. They are first deputy governor Seeku Jaabi and the second deputy governor, Essa Drammeh.

Meanwhile, our sources further confirmed the supposed report of the outcome of an internal investigation into the recent D155M battered bank notes scandal leaked online to be authentic. Our source however said the expiry of the contracts of the two officials has nothing to do with the scandal.