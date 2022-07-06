2 Gambians died in migrant boat accident

- Advertisement -

By Oumie Mendy

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs, International Cooperation and Gambians Abroad confirmed yesterday that at least two Gambians have died in a boat accident in Kafountine, Casamance.

The boat carrying migrants to Spain sank off the coast of Casamance, in south of Senegal on June 22.

- Advertisement -

“Latest information from our High Commission in Dakar indicate that the pirogue caught fire, causing the death of several people. According to the mission, 92 survivors were rescued, including 8 Gambians, 8 Guineans, 4 Nigerians, 3 Bissau-Guineans and 69 Senegalese. The deceased include ten (10) Bissau-Guineans, two (2) Gambians, with the remaining being Senegalese,” MoFA said in a statement yesterday.

“The Government of The Gambia through its diplomatic Mission in Dakar, confirms that the search for the identities of the missing migrants is still ongoing and the Mission is in-touch with the Senegalese authorities. The Ministry prays for God’s infinite mercy and forgiveness on the souls of the departed and further prays that God grants the families the fortitude to bear the loss.”the statement concluded.