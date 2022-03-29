2 Senegalese arrested with canoe loaded with suspected drugs

- Advertisement -

By Omar Bah

Operatives of the Drug Law Enforcement Agency, The Gambia (DLEAG) stationed at Barra have apprehended two Senegalese with a canoe packed with suspected cannabis sativa.

The suspects, 44-year-old Dawda Yade of Mbour and 18-year-old Kebba Thiam of Kapantum in Senegal, were arrested with 50 big bundles of suspected cannabis sativa at the beach side in Barra on Sunday.

According to DLEAG, the prohibited drugs were wrapped in cement papers and placed in a canoe that was to be used to convey the prohibited drugs.