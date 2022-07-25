3 arraigned for allegedly impersonating DLEAG officers

- Advertisement -

By Amadou Jadama

Momodou Colley, Alpha Omar Jeng and Ebou Bah were on Thursday arraigned before Principal Magistrate Muhammed Krubally at Brusubi for allegedly representing themselves as drug law enforcement officers.

All the three accused persons, who were unrepresented in court, pleaded not guilty to the single charge against them.

The police prosecution led by Inspector A Bojang, applied for an adjournment to enable him call witnesses to testify in the next adjourned date.

Meanwhile, Magistrate Krubally granted bail to the three accused persons “conscious of the fact that the offence with which all the accused are charge is a bailable”.

“I am conscious of the fact that bail is at the discretion of the court taken in to light nature of offences and since the prosecution did not oppose bail, in exercise of my statutory, judicial and judicious discretion, I hereby admit all the three to bail each in the sum of D5000,” he said.

Meanwhile, as the court was writing its decision, Inspector Bojang interjected and told the court that the first accused Momodou Colley is not resident in The Gambia and urged the court to seize his travel documents.

But Magistrate Krubally overruled the prosecution’s request, saying “with due respect, I am unable to grant that. I feel since he is a Gambian, it will be sufficient”.

The case was adjourned to Tuesday 26 July.