3 remanded, accused of setting 2 people on fire

By Amadou Jadama

Magistrate Peter Adoh Che of the Brikama court yesterday remanded three people, Yaya Gassama, Amadou Bailo Jallow and Abba Demba for allegedly pushing Muhammed Dembelly and Lamin Kanyi into an old well and set them on fire in Mandinaring.

The three accused persons were slammed with two counts of attempted murder and grievous bodily harm.

However, when the charges were read to them all three pleaded not guilty to count one, but pleaded guilty on count two.

At that juncture, police prosecutor Sub Inspector Masaneh Fadera urged the court not to grant bail to the accused persons, which was granted by the court.

The alleged incident happened on 3 May at Mandinaring beach side where the trio allegedly pushed Muhammed Dambelly and Lamin Kanyi into an old well and set fire on them.

They were also alleged to have jointly assaulted Muhammed Dambelly and Lamin Kanyi with a razor blade and sticks causing them grievous bodily harm.

The case resumes on May 19.