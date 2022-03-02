￼32 Gambians evacuated from Ukraine

- Advertisement -

Press release – The Ministry of Foreign Affairs, International Cooperation and Gambians Abroad announced yesterday that 32 Gambians have been successfully evacuated from conflict-stricken Ukraine.

A statement from the ministry revealed that out of the 32, twenty-two (22) are in Poland, Eight (8) in Slovakia, 1 in Romania with his Ukrainian wife and child and 1 in Budapest, Hungary. MOFA also gave the following update on the matter:

“The Government of The Gambia through the Mission in Brussels has arranged for hotel lodgings in all the above listed countries for the evacuated Gambians and provided them with means of subsistence. This offer has been accepted by the Gambians except a few who prefer to make private arrangements. This offer of assistance will nonetheless be placed at their disposal whenever requested.

- Advertisement -

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs further wishes to inform families of the evacuated Gambians and the general public that Government will facilitate the return of the evacuated Gambians home. This information has been communicated to all concerned. However, the decision to return to The Gambia or make alternative arrangements is an individual prerogative, which shall be respected by the Embassy and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. This offer shall only be provided to those who request for it”.