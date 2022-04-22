26.2 C
City of Banjul
Friday, April 22, 2022
Gambia News

4 councilor positions up for grabs on May 14

By Olimatou Coker

The Independent Electoral Commission yesterday announced that it will conduct by-elections for councilors in four wards on 14th May in the Brikama and Kanifing Administrative areas.
The said by-elections will be conducted in the following wards; Bundung Six-Junction, London Corner, Sanyang and Marakissa.
The IEC said nomination of candidates will be conducted from 25th to 29th April, from 8am to 4pm at the IEC regional offices in Kanifing and Brikama.
According to the IEC, the campaign shall start on 2nd May and end on 12th May 2022.

Join The Conversation

