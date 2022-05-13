24.9 C
City of Banjul
Friday, May 13, 2022
type here...
Gambia News

6 charged with abusing children at Penny Appeal orphanage

296
- Advertisement -

By Bruce Asemota

The Attorney General has filed charges against six officials of Penny Appeal orphanage at Kerr Serign accusing them of abusing and causing harm to several children at the orphanage.

The six, Musa Camara, Mai Mankara, Kawsu Magnera, Sidi Hydara, Muhammed Hydara and Jerreh Sanyang are charged with negligent act causing harm to several children between the ages of 9 and 12 under their care.

- Advertisement -

Mai Mankara is charged with common assault for unlawfully beating a 12-year-old child and several children and locking them in a store.

It is alleged that Jerreh Sanyang and Kawsu Mankara, being resident of the orphanage in Kerr Serign between 2019 and July 2020, engaged in sexual act with a nine and twelve-year-old boys.

The state also alleged that Kawsu Mankara and Jerreh Sanyang at the orphanage unlawfully had carnal knowledge of several children against the order of nature.  Sidi Hydara and Muhammed Hydara were also accused of unlawfully and indecently assaulting a nine- and twelve-year boys under their care, between 2019 and 2020 at the orphanage.

- Advertisement -
Previous articleAmnesty urges gov’t to produce inclusive TRRC white paper
Next articleState files motion for DNA test in Bob Keita’s case
Join The Conversation

RELATED ARTICLES

Latest Stories

GOV’T TO REPATRIATE GAMBIAN WOMEN ‘SOLD’ IN OMAN

By Omar Bah A day after The Standard broke the story of trafficked Gambian women to Oman, the director for Diaspora and Migration at the...

GFF LEAGUE MATCHES TO REACH GLOBAL AUDIENCE

Men of Excellence: Hazrat Abu Bakr (ra)

Sharp like a razor

Gambians welcome new Cabinet, but…

© 2020 The Standard Newspaper (The Gambia) - Site by DigiTech Solutions