6 charged with abusing children at Penny Appeal orphanage

By Bruce Asemota

The Attorney General has filed charges against six officials of Penny Appeal orphanage at Kerr Serign accusing them of abusing and causing harm to several children at the orphanage.

The six, Musa Camara, Mai Mankara, Kawsu Magnera, Sidi Hydara, Muhammed Hydara and Jerreh Sanyang are charged with negligent act causing harm to several children between the ages of 9 and 12 under their care.

Mai Mankara is charged with common assault for unlawfully beating a 12-year-old child and several children and locking them in a store.

It is alleged that Jerreh Sanyang and Kawsu Mankara, being resident of the orphanage in Kerr Serign between 2019 and July 2020, engaged in sexual act with a nine and twelve-year-old boys.

The state also alleged that Kawsu Mankara and Jerreh Sanyang at the orphanage unlawfully had carnal knowledge of several children against the order of nature. Sidi Hydara and Muhammed Hydara were also accused of unlawfully and indecently assaulting a nine- and twelve-year boys under their care, between 2019 and 2020 at the orphanage.