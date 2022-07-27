7 GTSC staff accused of negligence resulting in loss of gearbox worth D1M

- Advertisement -

By Aisha Tamba

Seven Gambia Transport Service Company workers were arraigned before Kanifing Magistrates’ Court for alleged neglect of official duty which resulted in the loss of a gearbox worth one million dalasis.

Yunusa Kassama, Karamo Sanneh, Siaka Janneh, Ebrima Marong, Dawda Fadera, Chendu Gaye, and Gibril Joof all pleaded not guilty to the charge before Principal Magistrate Omar Jabang.

Magistrate Jabang stressed that the case has suffered enough setbacks due to several adjournments.

He warned the accused persons that this is the last time that the matter is being adjourned, and if their legal representative does not appear before the court on the next adjourned date, they will be prosecuted.

The accused persons were granted bail in the sum of D150,000.

According to the charge sheet, Yunusa Kassama, Karamo Sanneh, Siaka Janneh, Ebrima Marong, Dawda Fadera, Chendu Gaye, and Gibril Joof in November 2021 at the GTSC depot at Kanifing Industrial Estate willfully neglected their duties which resulted in the loss of a gearbox of a bus marked TATA valued one million dalasis.