Gambia News

8 arrested for using tyres to smoke ‘cow canda’

By Awa Macalo

Eight people have been arrested for allegedly using tyres to smoke cowhides, locally called cow canda.

The alleged culprits, two men and six women, were arrested in a raid on Tuesday while burning the cowhides behind the slaughterhouse in Abuko.

A statement from Food Safety and Quality Authority said together with the police, the officials acted on a tip-off from a concerned consumer.

“Food Safety and Quality Authority is continuing with its unalloyed resolve to clamp down on non-compliant food business operators and this is possible with the support of the public who can contact us on 1299 to make reports,” FSQA said.

Cow canda is a popular smoked hide used in various local dishes but according to FSQA, using car tyres to smoke it is unhealthy and could be harmful to consumers.   

