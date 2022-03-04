8-year-old rape survivor breaks down in court

- Advertisement -

By Binta A Bah

An 8-year-old girl wept in court while describing how a man raped her in her mother’s bedroom before threatening to kill her if she tells anyone about it.

The survivor was testifying against the man who is facing a charge of rape at the high court in Banjul. He is accused of raping the girl last May. He pleaded not guilty.

According to the survivor, the accused found her watching TV and took her to her mother’s room, removed her pants and raped her.

“When he was done, he took me to the backyard, cleaned me up and took another pant from my mother’s drawer for me to wear. I was wounded and bleeding,” she revealed, adding that the accused threatened to kill her if she tells anyone about the incident.

She further testified that her cry attracted the attention of neighbors who went to call her grandmother, thinking she mistakenly locked her up while she was sleeping inside.

She said her mother later reported the matter to the police and she was taken to a hospital for medical examination.

Meanwhile, the medical doctor who conducted the examination has testified, telling the court that the findings showed she had some bruises in her private part.

The trial continues.