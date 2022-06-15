Ahmadis write to Barrow over threats by Imam Fatty, others

- Advertisement -

By Alagie Manneh

The Ahmadiyya Muslim Jama’at have accused Imam Abdoulie Fatty and other imams of fomenting disorder, hate and violence in the country.

In a strongly-worded letter addressed to President Barrow and shared with The Standard, the Jama’at urged relevant authorities to act now and douse the flames of discord and chaos in the country.

The Jama’at is engaged in a religious rift with revivalist imams and their followers, who labelled them as non-Muslims who continue to distort the true Islamic faith.

“Your Excellency, Imam Abdoulie Fatty started castigating against the Jama’at on Friday 6th June 1997 and in one of his sermons he said that Ahmadis should be brought to the McCarthy Square and be killed,” the missive, signed by the Amir of the Jama’at in The Gambia, Baba F Trawally, stated.

He said that the revivalist leaders have a troubled past, and that they brought “disorder, disturbances and conflict” in parts of Africa and the Middle East.

“In The Gambia,” Amir Trawally wrote, “they have attempted and have failed, but the government should monitor them. The relevant authorities should monitor their activities and take their threats seriously”.

He defended the character of the Ahmadiyya Muslim Jama’at in The Gambia, saying they have never brought about any disorder or conflict in the country.

“Members of Ahmadiyya Muslim Jama’at have always been law-abiding, and peaceful citizens not only in The Gambia but anywhere we are found in the world, we are also defending and spreading the teachings of Islam under one leader.”

According to the Amir, The Gambia is a secular state where each citizen is at liberty to express and demonstrate their religious belief, freedom of expression and assembly.

“The Ahmadiyya Muslim Jama’at is not an exception to this provision. As Ahmadi Muslims, we firmly believe in the five pillars of Islam, we believe in the holy prophet of Islam, Muhammad Mustapha, believing him to be the seal of prophets and the last law-bearing prophet and honouring and revering him more than any person who ever lived in this world or who was and will ever be created by Allah almighty. We believe in Allah almighty, firmly believing that He is pure and Has no flaws and faults, and complete in His beautiful attributes. We believe in not only serving Allah almighty, but serving his creation and humanity at large hence the charitable activities of the Jama’at throughout the whole world.”

He said the Jama’at has never once declared any person or group as disbelievers because Allah has not given that authority to anyone.

“We are humbly writing this letter to bring to the attention of Your Excellency, the President and the relevant authorities and institutions, the continued threats we have been receiving from these Wahhabi and Salafi leaders and for the government to be aware. We believe that these are threats today which may turn into actual actions in the near future not only against Ahmadiyya Muslim Jama’at but other citizens and none-citizens resident of this country who share different views from them (may Allah forbid). Their ulterior motive and intention is to unseat the government where they reside,” Amir Trawally alleged.