34.2 C
City of Banjul
Friday, March 4, 2022
type here...
Gambia News

Amb. Jaiteh presents D1M worth of sports materials to President Barrow

234
Adama Barrow and tijan Jaiteh
- Advertisement -

By Mamour Mbenga

Goodwill Ambassador Tijan Jaiteh yesterday presented a consignment of sports materials to the Office of the President. The items worth some D1M were received by President Barrow at State House. They included 20 sets of original Umbro jerseys,100 balls and 40 sets of goalkeepers’ gloves.

Speaking to journalists at State House, Ambassador Jaiteh said he is delighted and humbled to have the opportunity to donate the materials to Gambian youth through the president.

- Advertisement -

Mr Jaiteh added that the youths will continue to benefit opportunities in different areas in sports.

- Advertisement -
Previous articleIPC urges Gambians to vote for women candidates
Next article8-year-old rape survivor breaks down in court
Join The Conversation

RELATED ARTICLES

Latest Stories

Men of Excellence : Hazrat Abu Bakr (ra) Friday Sermon delivered...

                                     Friday Sermon delivered at Masjid Mubarak, Islamabad, Tilford, UK Rightly Guided Caliphs_Hazrat Abu Bakr(Ra) & Special Prayers for a World in Crisis After reciting Tashahhud,...

Fresh bread thanks to Minister Bah!

putin and zelensky

Ukraine and Russia – reconciling freedom with security

In memory of my wife Maimuna Sey-Jawo

It’s coming down

© 2020 The Standard Newspaper (The Gambia) - Site by DigiTech Solutions