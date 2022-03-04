- Advertisement -

By Mamour Mbenga

Goodwill Ambassador Tijan Jaiteh yesterday presented a consignment of sports materials to the Office of the President. The items worth some D1M were received by President Barrow at State House. They included 20 sets of original Umbro jerseys,100 balls and 40 sets of goalkeepers’ gloves.

Speaking to journalists at State House, Ambassador Jaiteh said he is delighted and humbled to have the opportunity to donate the materials to Gambian youth through the president.

Mr Jaiteh added that the youths will continue to benefit opportunities in different areas in sports.