- Advertisement -

By Lamin Cham

A group of doctors from the Global Health Community in USA is due in the country on Saturday as guests of the Calvary United Community Church.

Pastor Bidwell, head of the church disclosed that during their stay, the doctors comprising various specialists will conduct mass treatment of people and administer medicines free of charge. Three years ago, the team visited the Gambia and treated over 3,000 people at different locations.