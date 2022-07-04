Amir Trawally calls for peace as Ahmadiyya Jama’at assists fire victims in Kanifing Municipality

- Advertisement -

By Amadou Jadama

The amir of the Ahmadiyya Muslim Jama’at, Baba Trawally, has urged Gambians to continue to nurture peace and tolerance in the country.

He made this call on Friday at the municipal offices while presenting foodstuffs to 45 fire victims and families in the Kanifing municipality.

Amir Trawally commiserated with the fire victims and consoled them over the loss of their properties reminding that the infernos were decreed by Allah and they should be grateful that no lives were lost. He told the victims to continue to put their trust in the goodness and mercy of Allah.

He added: “Helping one another and tolerance are what The Gambia is known for as far as Islam is concerned. Islam is about peace and assisting the poor and the needy. We cannot have peace in the society when the poor are not assisted. Prophet Muhammad said your livelihood is taken care of by the sweat of the poor. So therefore, wherever we are, we should use our resources to assist poor people. It is in fulfillment of this enjoinment that the Ahmadiyya Muslim Jama’at, is here to give out these tokens of assistance to the fire victims,” he said.

The amir said his jama’at will continue to work with KMC and National Disaster Management Agency (NDMA) to help afflicted people in the country.

Sanna Dahaba, the executive director of NDMA, said the Ahmadiyya Jama’at is known for caring and sharing whenever the needs arise.

He used the opportunity to advise people as fire outbreaks have gained currency of recent.

In receiving the items, Deputy Mayor Binta Janneh-Jallow pointed out that the donation came at the right time as Muslims are about to mark the Feast of Sacrifice.

She lauded the jama’at and said the assistance was one of many by the Ahmadiyya Jama’at to victims in her municipality.

Karamo Ceesay, the councilor of Talinding Ward and Alhaji Musa Mendy, a representative of the KMC Disaster Management Committee, expressed similar remarks.

Alhaji Amadou Bah of New Jeshwang and Mam Jarra Fatty of Dippa Kunda, both victims, commended the jama’at for the succour.

The items donated included 45 25kg bags of rice, sugar, onions, cooking oil, clothing and cash amounting to at least D250,000.