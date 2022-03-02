20.2 C
City of Banjul
Thursday, March 3, 2022
￼APRC names candidates for April’s elections

The APRC, a former ruling party and now ally of President Barrow’s NPP, has revealed the names of its seven candidates for next month’s National Assembly elections.  The party will contest the five Foni seats alongside Jeshwang and Bundung. A statement issued by the party yesterday named the candidates as follows: Jeshwang-Sheriff Sarr, Bundung- Sulayman Jammeh, Foni Jarrol – Sankung Jammeh, Foni Bondali- Kaddy Camara, Foni Kansala- Musa Amul Nyass, Foni Bintang – Momodou Camara and Foni Berefet – Ebou Colley.

