Gambia News

Arambia gives D2.6M materials to Gambian hospitals

Spain-Gambia charity, Arambia has this week donated materials worth D2.6M to the Sere-Kunda General Hospital as well as several other health posts in the country. The items also included computers for Mingdaw Senior Secondary School in Farato.

The items, mainly medical materials, included cardiology testing machines, hospital beds, mattresses, patients’ reclining chairs, ballots of clothing and dozens of boxes of medicine for various ailments.

 This is the second time Arambia is extending such facilities to The Gambia through the Sere-Kunda  Hospital. This year, some of the provisions would be presented to the First Lady’s Foundation FABB for onward transmission to beneficiary health institutions.  Lamin Kabba, the PRO and Gambia coordinator of Arambia, said another 40-foot container  is expected here in November with similar materials  that would hopefully reach many parts  of the country.

Kabba, also the chief executive officer of Star GSM, explained that Arambia Foundation’s objective is to help the Gambian health  and education sector to be equipped with essential materials.

Enrique Cardiel, president of Arambia Foundation, thanked the Gambia government and all stakeholders for facilitating the project.

