Arch 22 to be renamed ‘Never Again’

By Awa Macalo

The government of The Gambia will rename the Arch22 in Banjul to Never Again Memorial Arch in honor of the former president’s victims of human rights violations.

This was part of the recommendations submitted to the president and the Attorney General by the TRRC. The recommendation was considered and was part of the 263 approved by the Government in the White Paper published on Wednesday, 25th May 2022.

Speaking at the official launching of the White Paper on the report of the TRRC, the Attorney General and Minister of Justice Dawda Jallow, said: “The government will rename Arch 22 to ‘Never Again’ in memory of victims of Jammeh and will renovate it and erect a wall with the names of Jammeh’s victims.”

“The government recognises the importance of memorialisation as a way of acknowledging and remembering all victims of human rights violations. The government will consult with victims and victim-led organisations on the development and implementation of a comprehensive national memorialisation framework that represents all victim groups”, the White Paper added.